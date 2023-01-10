Key Financial Inc Purchases 286 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLK opened at $752.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $710.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

