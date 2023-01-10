Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.