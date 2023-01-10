Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

