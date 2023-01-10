Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,063,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,998,000 after acquiring an additional 244,593 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 116,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

