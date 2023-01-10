KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

