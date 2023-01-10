Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $193.92.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

