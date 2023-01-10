Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

