Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

KIGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.61) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

