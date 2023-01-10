Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
KIGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.61) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Kion Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
