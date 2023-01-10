Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Klépierre Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KLPEF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

