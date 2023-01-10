Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 401 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.