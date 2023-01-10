Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

