KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 170,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

