KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $24.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.61.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,042 over the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
