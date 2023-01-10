Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

AbbVie stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

