Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 670,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $452.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average of $431.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $730.75.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

