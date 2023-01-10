Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut Latham Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

