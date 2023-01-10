Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
LEJU stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
Leju Company Profile
