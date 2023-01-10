Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

