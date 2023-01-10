Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

