LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

