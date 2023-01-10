Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $303.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.67.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.21.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

