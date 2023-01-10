Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s current price.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of LAC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

