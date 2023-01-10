Locus Chain One Day Volume Reaches $786,080.43 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and approximately $786,080.43 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

