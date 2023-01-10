Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

