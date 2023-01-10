LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

