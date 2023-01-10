Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $415.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.50.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.