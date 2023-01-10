Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

