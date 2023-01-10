M. Kraus & Co Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

