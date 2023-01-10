Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.65.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
