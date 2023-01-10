Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.