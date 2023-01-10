Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $406.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $385.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLM opened at $345.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $428.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

