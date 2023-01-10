Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

