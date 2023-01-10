Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3 %
MRVL stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
