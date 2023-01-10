Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Materion worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 118,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $428.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

