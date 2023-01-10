McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $288.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.51. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

