McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

