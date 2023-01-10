MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MET stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

