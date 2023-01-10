Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$76.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.44.

MRU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

TSE:MRU opened at C$75.00 on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$62.86 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.4400003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

