Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

OUKPY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

