Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

