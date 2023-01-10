MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.10 Average PT from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.64 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

