Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.20. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 2.12 and a 1-year high of 22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.