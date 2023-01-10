Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

