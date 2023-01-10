Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

