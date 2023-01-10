Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 49,597 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

