Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $964,000 Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

