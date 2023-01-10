Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 5,329 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.