Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

