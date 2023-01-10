Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

