Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.46 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,024 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

