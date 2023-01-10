Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $724,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.86%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 902.26%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.